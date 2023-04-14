Allen was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
After starting just 1-for-16 at the plate through his first eight games, Allen will return to the minors to right himself. The 24-year-old shortstop slashed .266/.371/.358 over 206 plate appearances in Triple-A last season. Tyler Wade was selected from Las Vegas on Friday in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Will platoon at shortstop•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: In fierce shortstop competition•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Not a lock to start at shortstop•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Hot hitting continues Monday•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Pops two-run homer•
-
Athletics' Nick Allen: Two hits, two RBI•