Allen is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Allen has started at shortstop in eight of nine games since the All-Star break but will take a seat Sunday after he hit .154/.148/.154 during that span. Aledmys Diaz will bat ninth as Oakland's shortstop Sunday.
