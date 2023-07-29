Allen went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, a walk and a run in a win over the Rockies on Friday.

The struggling shortstop was one of several Athletics bats to take advantage of the hitter-friendly environment of Coors Field in Friday's offensive breakout. Allen's triple was his first at the big-league level, and the multi-hit effort, his first since July 15, snapped the 24-year-old out of a 1-for-25 skid that had encompassed his previous eight games.