Allen went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Allen was able to set the table nicely for both Esteury Ruiz and Ryan Noda out of his No. 8 spot in the order, coming across to score on the former's third-inning home run and the latter's eighth-inning double. The young shortstop's season slash line is still sitting at an unsightly .208/.252/.269, however, and he has just a single extra-base hit, a double, over his last 22 games.