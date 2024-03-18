Allen (back) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Monday in the Athletics' Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Allen likely isn't a serious candidate to handle leadoff duties once the regular season gets underway, but Oakland presumably wants him to get in as many competitive at-bats as he can to close out the spring after a back strain had kept him out of Cactus League action since March 1. The shortstop checked out fine after participating in a minor-league game Sunday, so he'll be playing for the second consecutive day as he readies himself for the start of the regular season. Though he emerged as an everyday player for Oakland by the end of the 2023 campaign, Allen wasn't an appealing fantasy option, as he batted just .221 with four home runs, five stolen bases, 29 runs and 20 RBI over his 329 plate appearances.