Athletics' Nick Allen: Steps out of lineup
Allen is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Baltimore.
Allen started the past 10 games and will head to the bench after he posted a .486 OPS during that span. Sheldon Neuse will take over at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's series finale.
