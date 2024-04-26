site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Nick Allen: Steps out of lineup
Allen is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.
Allen started the previous eight games but will take a seat after going 5-for-22 with a solo home run during that stretch. Darell Hernaiz will step in at shortstop and bat seventh Friday.
