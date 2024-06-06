Allen owns a .420 average and 1.055 OPS over the 80 plate appearances he's logged across 17 games with Triple-A Las Vegas since being optioned May 3.

Allen has eight extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, one home run), 12 RBI, eight walks, two steals, a hit-by-pitch and 16 runs, making it an all-around dominant showing for the previously struggling shortstop. Allen has also upped his walk rate from a 6.5 percent figure he'd mustered during his time with the Athletics to 10.0 percent, while his strikeout rate has seen a welcome reduction from 24.7 percent to a modest 15.0 percent. Nevertheless, the A's already saw this type of drastic dichotomy from Allen last season, when he thrived in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League but produced drastically different numbers at the major-league level. With Max Schuemann putting together a solid showing (.261 average, .709 OPS) at shortstop with the big-league club, Allen doesn't appear to have a viable path for a return to the Athletics for the time being.