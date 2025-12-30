Hernandez signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Tuesday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Hernandez hasn't been able to find his footing in the big leagues just yet, as he carries a 7.06 ERA over 21.2 career MLB innings. However, he turned in an impressive 2.12 ERA and 1.02 with a 63:22 K:BB over 46.2 innings this past season while pitching for Houston's Triple-A affiliate in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. His impressive campaign will now buy him an audition with the Athletics, and a few more strong performances could allow him to return to the majors in 2026.