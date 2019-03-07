Athletics' Nick Hundley: Benefits from Herrmann injury
Hundley is now believed to be assured of an Opening Day roster spot in the wake of Chris Herrmann's expected arthroscopic knee surgery, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The offseason acquisition and non-roster invitee has been battling incumbent Josh Phegley for a backup catcher job, but Herrmann's projected multi-week absence is expected to afford both players an Opening Day roster spot. Hundley demonstrated his bat still had plenty of life in 2018 while with the Giants, slashing .241/.298/.408 with 25 extra-base hits (13 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs) and 31 RBI across 305 plate appearances. The 35-year-old is also hitting .286 with a home run and two RBI over 14 spring at-bats thus far, so he appears capable of complementing his veteran savvy behind the plate with offensive contributions.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...