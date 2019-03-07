Hundley is now believed to be assured of an Opening Day roster spot in the wake of Chris Herrmann's expected arthroscopic knee surgery, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The offseason acquisition and non-roster invitee has been battling incumbent Josh Phegley for a backup catcher job, but Herrmann's projected multi-week absence is expected to afford both players an Opening Day roster spot. Hundley demonstrated his bat still had plenty of life in 2018 while with the Giants, slashing .241/.298/.408 with 25 extra-base hits (13 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs) and 31 RBI across 305 plate appearances. The 35-year-old is also hitting .286 with a home run and two RBI over 14 spring at-bats thus far, so he appears capable of complementing his veteran savvy behind the plate with offensive contributions.