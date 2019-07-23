Athletics' Nick Hundley: Catches no-hitter in minors
Hundley (knee) went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs while playing all nine innings at catcher during High-A Stockton's combined no-hitter against Rancho Cucamonga on Monday.
It was the third straight day Hundley played all nine innings, with the veteran catcher sandwiching a pair of full stints behind the dish around full-time designated hitter duties Sunday. If Monday ultimately turns out to be the 35-year-old's final appearance with the Ports, it was a memorable one -- Hundley captained the combined no-no put together by Bryce Conley, Eric Martinez and Jake Bray.
