Athletics' Nick Hundley: Fills DH role in latest rehab game
Hundley (knee) started at designated hitter for High-A Stockton against Lancaster on Thursday and went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run while playing all nine innings.
It was Hundley's second rehab game with the Ports, and Thursday's DH duty followed seven innings of playing behind the dish Wednesday. So far, so good for the veteran catcher in what is thus far a four-game rehab stint, and he'll likely up his participation to a full game at catcher in the coming days.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Hundley: Hitless in first High-A rehab game•
-
Athletics' Nick Hundley: Moving rehab to High-A•
-
Athletics' Nick Hundley: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Nick Hundley: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Athletics' Nick Hundley: Recovery going slowly•
-
Athletics' Nick Hundley: Lands on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...