Hundley (knee) started at designated hitter for High-A Stockton against Lancaster on Thursday and went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run while playing all nine innings.

It was Hundley's second rehab game with the Ports, and Thursday's DH duty followed seven innings of playing behind the dish Wednesday. So far, so good for the veteran catcher in what is thus far a four-game rehab stint, and he'll likely up his participation to a full game at catcher in the coming days.