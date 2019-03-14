Hundley went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a 12-11 Cactus League win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

The veteran backstop uncorked his second round tripper of the spring in the third, blasting a solo shot to left off Jon Lester. Hundley has been solid at the plate throughout the exhibition slate, an encouraging sign given that he and Josh Phegley will share catching duties while Chris Herrmann remains out recovering from knee surgery.