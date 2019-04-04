Athletics' Nick Hundley: Hits bench vs. southpaw
Hundley is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox.
Hundley has started three of the past four games behind the dish, going 2-for-9 with an RBI in those appearances. He'll give way to Josh Phegley in this one with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez toeing the rubber for the Red Sox.
