The Athletics selected Hundley's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The Athletics plan to split playing time behind the plate between Hundley and Josh Phegley while Chris Herrmann recovers from knee surgery, but Hundley first needed to be added to the 40-man roster. The 35-year-old slashed .241/.298/.408 with 10 home runs in 96 games with the Giants in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories