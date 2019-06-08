Athletics' Nick Hundley: Lands on injured list
Hundley was placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Hundley left the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rangers after an awkward swing and apparently hurt himself badly enough to require a trip to the IL. Beau Taylor's contract was selected in time for him to be available for the nightcap.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Hundley: Exits with back spasms•
-
Athletics' Nick Hundley: Posts three hits•
-
Athletics' Nick Hundley: Slugs first homer•
-
Athletics' Nick Hundley: Triples, scores on same play•
-
Athletics' Nick Hundley: Rare offensive success in win•
-
Athletics' Nick Hundley: Losing work to Phegley•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...