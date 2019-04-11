Hundley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

On the bench for the fourth time in five games, Hundley appears to have slipped to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart at catcher behind the hot-hitting Josh Phegley, who has recorded two home runs and two doubles over his past four starts. Hundley, meanwhile, is slashing an anemic .115/.148/.115 through 27 plate appearances and has yet to score a run this season. Expect manager Bob Melvin to ride Phegley's sizzling bat for as long as it lasts.