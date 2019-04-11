Athletics' Nick Hundley: Losing work to Phegley
Hundley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
On the bench for the fourth time in five games, Hundley appears to have slipped to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart at catcher behind the hot-hitting Josh Phegley, who has recorded two home runs and two doubles over his past four starts. Hundley, meanwhile, is slashing an anemic .115/.148/.115 through 27 plate appearances and has yet to score a run this season. Expect manager Bob Melvin to ride Phegley's sizzling bat for as long as it lasts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...