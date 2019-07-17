Athletics' Nick Hundley: Moving rehab to High-A
Hundley (knee) will start a rehab assignment with High-A Stockton on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hundley will play seven innings for the Ports in his third rehab game since landing on the injured list in early June. The 35-year-old will likely need to advance to catching a full nine innings before rejoining the Athletics since he is coming off arthroscopic knee surgery.
