Hundley (knee) caught a bullpen session Thursday and believes he's about 10 days away from a rehab assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hundley landed on the injured list with back spasms in early June and also underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee June 18. The 35-year-old's initial recovery timeline put his return in early August, and he appears to be on track or slightly ahead of schedule in his progression.