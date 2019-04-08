Hundley is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles.

Hundley has struggled at the plate through eight games this season, going just 3-for-23 with five strikeouts and no walks or extra-base hits, so he'll sit for a second straight day as the A's look to give the veteran some time to clear his head. Josh Phegley is starting behind the dish and hitting ninth in his place.

