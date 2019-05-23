Hundley went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, two RBI and walk during a 7-2 victory against the Indians on Wednesday.

This was Hundley's first three-hit game of the season, and considering he came into the night with only three hits during the entire month of May, this performance arrives as a big surprise. Granted, Hundley has only received 17 at-bats this month, but that may increase since he's 4-for-7 with two home runs in his last three games. Hundley is batting .237 with six extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs in 59 at-bats this season.