Hundley went 2-for-3 with a run and was caught stealing on his only attempt in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Hundley had been having a very rough go of it with the bat prior to Wednesday, but his first multi-hit effort of 2018 served to boost his average 25 points to .171. The veteran catcher is still lagging considerably behind platoon mate Josh Phegley in terms of offensive production, which makes it likely he'll continue seeing significantly less playing time than the latter for the time being.