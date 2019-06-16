Athletics' Nick Hundley: Recovery going slowly
Hundley (back) has not resumed baseball activities and is expected to remain sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days that his injured-list stint requires, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Hundley's back spasms haven't subsided much since he began experiencing them June 8 during a doubleheader against the Rangers. He received a cortisone shot earlier this past week to alleviate some of the pain, but he still has considerable physical limitations. As such, Hundley remains without a firm timetable for return, and he also faces the prospect of eventual competition from Chris Herrmann (knee), who's two games into a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas.
