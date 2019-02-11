Hundley signed a minor-league deal with Oakland on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training.

The 35-year-old has 11 big-league seasons under his belt but is still able to contribute, at least in a part-time role. In 305 plate appearances for the Giants last season he recorded a .241/.298/.408 slash line, not dominant by any means but still adequate for a backup catcher. Hundley will be battling a pair of catchers in Chris Herrmann and Josh Phegley who aren't proven starters themselves, so he'll have a legitimate chance to earn playing time.

