Hundley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.

The veteran backstop parlayed one of his relatively rare starting opportunities into a productive showing, blasting his first round tripper of the season in the process. Hundley got his average to the Mendoza Line for the first time this season with Saturday's production, and he's now hit safely in three of four starts this month. Moreover, all three of his May hits thus far have gone for extra bases, with Hundley notching a double, a triple and the aforementioned round tripper.