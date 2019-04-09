Athletics' Nick Hundley: Spends time in cage
Hundley, who's sat for consecutive games and is hitting just .130 over his first 23 plate appearances, spent extra time in the batting cage Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hundley worked with hitting coach Darren Bush on Monday and believes he discovered the source of his early troubles. According to Hundley, he realized he was too far back in his stance, leading to an unbalanced base at the plate. Hundley added that he feels the issue is something he can "fix quickly", which would be especially prudent given how well his platoon mate Josh Phegley has performed thus far (.304 average, two home runs).
