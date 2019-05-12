Athletics' Nick Hundley: Triples, scores on same play
Hundley went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run in a win over the Indians on Saturday.
The veteran backstop made good use of a relatively rare playing opportunity, lacing his first three-bagger of the season in the fifth and ultimately scoring on the play due to a throwing error by Jake Bauers. Hundley has logged only 54 plate appearances all season and has just one RBI, as Josh Phegley's productive bat has kept the latter on the heavy side of the platoon behind the dish. Factoring in Saturday's production, Hundley is hitting .192 on the season, although he's now hit safely in four of his last five starts.
