Hundley underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Hundley landed on the 10-day injured list June 8 due to back spasms, though it appears he was also dealing with a knee injury that needed to be surgically repaired. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, manager Bob Melvin expects the 35-year-old to miss about six weeks, which would put his return in early August. Beau Taylor is expected to fill in as the backup catcher until Hundley can return.

