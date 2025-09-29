Kurtz went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 9-2 loss against the Royals.

The rookie slugger provided Oakland's only offense of the night with a 423-foot blast off Sam Long in the eighth inning, marking his 36th homer of the season and his seventh since September 10. Over that span, he's hit .233 with 13 RBI while continuing to show his game-changing power. Kurtz looks like a clear favorite for AL Rookie of the Year honors, as he'll finish the regular season with an impressive .290/.383/.619 slash line, 26 doubles, 86 RBI and 90 runs scored across 488 plate appearances.