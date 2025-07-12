Kurtz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

Kurtz sparked the Athletics' comeback effort with his homer in the sixth inning. While he's had a penchant for clutch blasts this year, he struck out swinging in the ninth, ending a rally one run short of tying the game. The first baseman also picked up the first steal of his career Friday, which is just the second theft in his time as a professional. In other words, don't count on him for speed. Kurtz has delivered just fine with power alone, slashing .251/.330/.543 with 16 homers, 42 RBI, 30 runs scored, eight doubles and one triple over 56 contests.