Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Racks up season-high three RBI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kurtz went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to Texas.
The 23-year-old slugger collected a season-high three RBI on Wednesday, also posting his fourth multi-hit effort of the year. Although Kurtz mashed right-handed pitching to the tune of a 1.153 OPS a year ago, he's off to a sluggish start versus right-handers in 2026. He has a .650 OPS through 42 at-bats against righties so far, though Kurtz did enter Wednesday with an elite 58.6 percent hard-hit rate overall and should find his power stroke soon enough.
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