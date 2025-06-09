Kurtz (hip) went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Single-A Stockton on Saturday.

Kurtz showed off his well-known power with a two-run homer that landed on the right-field porch. The 22-year-old was expected to be activated June 9, and with no setbacks in his rehab outing, he remains on track to return Monday. On the year, the first baseman is slashing .245/.315/.447 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 28 games.