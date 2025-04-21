The Athletics are set to promote Kurtz from Triple-A Las Vegas, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Kurtz has slashed a robust .321/.385/.655 with seven home runs with Las Vegas this season and will make his major-league debut after racing through the minors. Kurtz is likely to split time between designated hitter and first base with Tyler Soderstrom, with Brent Rooker shifting to left field.