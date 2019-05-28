The Athletics activated Martini (knee) off the injured list Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Martini's extensive stay on the injured list, which dated back to March 19, stemmed from a Feb. 26 collision with an outfield wall back in spring camp. The 28-year-old hit an impressive .302 with 10 RBI over 12 minor-league rehab games and will now look to make his mark with the Aviators. Martini slashed a solid .296/.397/.414 across 179 plate appearances in 2018 with the Athletics, so a promotion at some point this season is certainly possible.