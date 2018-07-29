Martini, who went 2-for-5 with a double and a run in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday while drawing his first start in center field, has earned additional playing time in the mind of manager Bob Melvin, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "We wanted to get Nick's bat in the lineup," Melvin said. "Not a ton of experience in center field, but we're just trying to get the right complement on a particular day, and he's had a nice run swinging the bat."

Martini now has three two-hit efforts in his last three starts, pushing his average to .455 over 29 plate appearances since rejoining the big-league club from Triple-A Nashville on July 7 following Matt Joyce's placement on the disabled list with a lumbar strain. The 28-year-old drew his first start in center field Saturday in place of Dustin Fowler, who's hitting just .180 over his last 17 games. The hot streak is simply an extension of what Martini was accomplishing with the Sounds, where he'd reached safely for 65 consecutive games before his callup. "As long as he's swinging like this, we're going to look to get him in there," Melvin said.