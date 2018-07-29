Athletics' Nick Martini: Carving out more playing time
Martini, who went 2-for-5 with a double and a run in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday while drawing his first start in center field, has earned additional playing time in the mind of manager Bob Melvin, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. "We wanted to get Nick's bat in the lineup," Melvin said. "Not a ton of experience in center field, but we're just trying to get the right complement on a particular day, and he's had a nice run swinging the bat."
Martini now has three two-hit efforts in his last three starts, pushing his average to .455 over 29 plate appearances since rejoining the big-league club from Triple-A Nashville on July 7 following Matt Joyce's placement on the disabled list with a lumbar strain. The 28-year-old drew his first start in center field Saturday in place of Dustin Fowler, who's hitting just .180 over his last 17 games. The hot streak is simply an extension of what Martini was accomplishing with the Sounds, where he'd reached safely for 65 consecutive games before his callup. "As long as he's swinging like this, we're going to look to get him in there," Melvin said.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Continues wiedling hot bat•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Comes through in pinch-hit capacity•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Three hits out of leadoff spot•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Called up from minors•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Recalled from Nashville•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?