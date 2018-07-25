Martini entered Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Rangers as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, one which came from being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. He also scored once.

The 28-year-old has been highly productive in limited opportunity during his current big-league stint, as he's now 6-for-13 with three doubles, four RBI and three runs in July. Martini's playing time remains sporadic, however, limiting his fantasy value to a potential DFS tournament play for the time being.