Martini went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run in a win over Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Martini has now logged four straight starts in the outfield, and he's proving to be an ideal leadoff hitter in the process. The 28-year-old has a pair of multi-hit efforts during that stretch, while also drawing a pair of walks and scoring three runs. Martini finished July with an outstanding .394 average across 42 plate appearances, and his success has relegated fellow outfielder Dustin Fowler to the bench for the time being.