Athletics' Nick Martini: Continues producing in leadoff role
Martini went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run in a win over Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Martini has now logged four straight starts in the outfield, and he's proving to be an ideal leadoff hitter in the process. The 28-year-old has a pair of multi-hit efforts during that stretch, while also drawing a pair of walks and scoring three runs. Martini finished July with an outstanding .394 average across 42 plate appearances, and his success has relegated fellow outfielder Dustin Fowler to the bench for the time being.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Carving out more playing time•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Continues wiedling hot bat•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Comes through in pinch-hit capacity•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Three hits out of leadoff spot•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Called up from minors•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...