Martini went 2-for-2 with an RBI triple, a walk and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Thursday.

After delivering a pair of hits subsequent to entering the game in a pinch-hit capacity Wednesday, Martini started and led off Thursday. He was just as productive, extending his torrid stretch at the plate with a fourth-inning three-bagger that plated Dustin Fowler and snapped a 3-3 tie. Factoring in Thursday's production, Martini is 8-for-16 with three doubles, the aforementioned triple, five RBI, four walks and five runs during his current big-league stint. However, given that manager Bob Melvin has confirmed he'll deploy Khris Davis in right field during this weekend's interleague series against the Rockies at Coors Field, Martini may find himself limited to pinch-hit duty during the three-game set.