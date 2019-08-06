Martini entered Monday's loss to the Cubs as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat.

Martini came through in the clutch with a 376-foot shot to right center, slicing a 6-2 deficit in half for the Athletics. The round tripper represented Martini's first hit since his latest promotion July 31, as he'd only seen one plate appearance since that contest. It was only Martini's sixth time leaving the yard all season, as he'd only hit five homers with Triple-A Las Vegas over 60 games despite slashing an outstanding .332/.435/.460.