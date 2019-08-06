Athletics' Nick Martini: Cranks pinch-hit homer
Martini entered Monday's loss to the Cubs as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat.
Martini came through in the clutch with a 376-foot shot to right center, slicing a 6-2 deficit in half for the Athletics. The round tripper represented Martini's first hit since his latest promotion July 31, as he'd only seen one plate appearance since that contest. It was only Martini's sixth time leaving the yard all season, as he'd only hit five homers with Triple-A Las Vegas over 60 games despite slashing an outstanding .332/.435/.460.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Recalled by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Sees pitching duty in '19 debut•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Gets callup•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Thriving at Triple-A level•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Activated, optioned to Las Vegas•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...