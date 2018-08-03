Athletics' Nick Martini: Day off versus southpaw
Martini is out of the lineup against the Tigers on Friday.
Martini will take a seat following five straight starts with left-hander Blaine Hardy on the mound for Detroit. Ramon Laureano will make his major-league debut in center field while batting ninth in the order.
