Athletics' Nick Martini: Designated for assignment
Martini was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Martini played an important role for the A's down the stretch last season, slashing .296/.397/.414 across 55 games (37 starts), though he's appeared in just six games for Oakland this season, going 1-for-11 with a home run and 2:5 BB:K. The 29-year-old owns a solid .328/.432/.482 slash line across 70 games with Triple-A Las Vegas and could draw some interest on waivers given his recent big-league success. Seth Brown had his contract selected from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
