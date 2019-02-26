Athletics' Nick Martini: Diagnosed with hyperextended back
Martini was diagnosed with a hyperextended back Tuesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Martini suffered the injury after tripping over his shoe while trying to make a play down the left-field line during Tuesday's game against the Angels. He went for X-rays, though the results aren't yet known. Martini should be considered day-to-day for now; manager Bob Melvin thinks he's OK, but the A's will wait until his test results are known before moving forward with the outfielder.
