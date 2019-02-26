Athletics' Nick Martini: Exits after colliding with wall
Martini was removed from Tuesday's game against the Angels after crashing into the outfield wall during the sixth inning, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Martini immediately went down and was tended to by trainers and manager Bob Melvin. He was ultimately able to walk off the field, giving way to Skye Bolt in left field. Martini should be considered day-to-day until he's further evaluated.
