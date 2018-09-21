Martini went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run and three runs scored Thursday against the Angels.

Martini took Francisco Arcia deep in the seventh inning to record his first career home run. At the time of his homer, the Athletics were up 18-2, explaining Martini's at-bat against the Angels' catcher. This offensive outburst aside, Martini has an impressive .391 on-base percentage across 129 at-bats, which has translated to 23 runs scored.