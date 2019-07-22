Athletics' Nick Martini: Gets callup
The Athletics recalled Martini from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Martini may only be in line for an abbreviated stay with the big club after the team had an extra spot available on the active roster with pitcher Brett Anderson (finger) landing on the paternity list. The outfielder is slashing an impressive .343/.443/.467 at Triple-A this season, but it's expected he'll fill a reserve role for the duration of his time with Oakland.
