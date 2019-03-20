Athletics' Nick Martini: Lands on injured list
Martini (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Martini's initial timeline put his return at the end of March, so it's no real surprise the Athletics moved him to the injured list ahead of the season-opening series against the Mariners in Japan. The 28-year-old is recovering from a right knee sprain sustained in late February and it remains unclear if he is still on track with the original recovery timeline.
