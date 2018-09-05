Martini isn't eligible to be recalled from Triple-A Nashville until 10 days after his Aug. 30 demotion to the Sounds due to a clause in the collective bargaining agreement, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics overlooked the provision -- which requires a team to wait 10 days before recalling a player that's been optioned to the minors, even if the minor-league team's season is over -- and had originally planed on having Martini back in the outfield rotation Tuesday. Instead, the start of the 28-year-old's latest major-league stint will be put off until early next week.