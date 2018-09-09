Athletics' Nick Martini: Officially returns to big leagues
Martini was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
The Athletics intended to bring Martini back to the majors sooner, but he was ineligible to return due to a clause in the collective bargaining agreement that requires players to spend at least 10 days in the minors after being optioned. Now that the 10 days are up, Martini can return to the big leagues to offer outfield depth as Oakland pushes for a playoff spot.
