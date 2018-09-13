Martini went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Martini drew his first start since returning from Triple-A Nashville and helped set the table for a pair of runs from the latter half of the order. The 28-year-old is expected to see occasional starts in the outfield during what remains of the regular season, but his unpredictable playing time makes it difficult to rely on him during the fantasy stretch run and postseason.