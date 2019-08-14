Martini was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Martini's first major-league action of 2019 was highlighted by a pinch-hit home run against the Cubs, but he failed to produce much outside of that, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts. The 29-year-old will return to the Triple-A level, where he carries an on-base percentage of .435 with 36 RBI this season. The Athletics selected the contract of Corban Joseph and Beau Taylor was designated for assignment in corresponding moves.

